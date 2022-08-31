Eula Elizabeth Gribble-Valcik

Eula Elizabeth Gribble-Valcik 68, of Edna, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born on Aug. 11, 1954 in Monroe, Louisiana to Cecil H. and Annabell Smith. She grew up in Monroe and later moved to Texas.

Eula married August “Gus” J. Valcik Jr. on Sept. 20, 2014 in Palacios and later moved to Edna. Eula truly enjoyed life and viewed the world with an open heart. Eula was very kind and was always willing to help those in need. Eula spent her most recent years spending time with family and close friends. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her animals and gardening. Eula worked as a nurse for many years and later retired as a chef, displaying a knack for creating decadent desserts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.