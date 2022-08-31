Eula Elizabeth Gribble-Valcik 68, of Edna, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born on Aug. 11, 1954 in Monroe, Louisiana to Cecil H. and Annabell Smith. She grew up in Monroe and later moved to Texas.
Eula married August “Gus” J. Valcik Jr. on Sept. 20, 2014 in Palacios and later moved to Edna. Eula truly enjoyed life and viewed the world with an open heart. Eula was very kind and was always willing to help those in need. Eula spent her most recent years spending time with family and close friends. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her animals and gardening. Eula worked as a nurse for many years and later retired as a chef, displaying a knack for creating decadent desserts.
Eula is preceded in death by her parents Cecil H. and Annabell Smith, three sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her husband August “Gus” J. Valcik, sons, John M. Allen and wife Amber of Crane; Scott M Valcik of Edna; daughters, Dallas Allen of Kempner; Sarah S. Howard and husband RDell of Lampasas; Julie Garret and husband Troy of Brazoria; and Lacy Webernick of Edna, 2 brothers and 1 sister. Eula is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant in El Campo. Family received visitors from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home with burial following at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 4509 State Hwy 71, El Campo.
Living God, although my tears are flowing. I feel blessed that when my mother took her last breath, she entered heaven’s gates. I miss her dearly, but I cling to your promise of salvation for this who place their faith in You. May she rest in Paradise until that final day when you return, and we are caught up into the clouds with you. Help me to honor her memory by living a life of selfless love and service.
