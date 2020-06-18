Kathryn Lazell Cihal Zbranek, 67, of El Campo, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 5, 1952 in Ganado to Ervin and Lazell Stephenson Cihal.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Clay Zbranek; daughters, Kate Manrriquez and husband Mo and Tessie Kosanke and husband Ken; grandchildren, Kayla Zarate and boyfriend Jason Haller, McKenna Schroeder and husband Grant, DaLayna Beal, Taylor Manrriquez, Mayson Manrriquez, Claire Manrriquez, Saydee Manrriquez and great-grandchildren, Liliana Gutierrez, Jase Haller and Noah Schroeder.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and son, Adrian Chad Zbranek.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the El Campo Civic Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.