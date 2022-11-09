Raymond “Ray” Leon Turner of Houston, returned home to his Heavenly Father Oct. 31, 2022. Born Dec. 29, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Frances and Howard Turner, Ray spent his formative years moving around the U.S. while his father was in the military. Settling in Houston, where as a teen, Ray joined a rock band. This led him to his life-long career as a bass guitarist in various musical bands, with several albums recorded over the years. One of his most memorable accomplishments was with the band, Josefus, credited by some as one of the first models for Texas hard rock and heavy metal music. In 2019, country music singer Tanya Tucker chose “Hard Luck” from the Josefus “Son of Dead Man” album as one of the songs for her two-time Grammy Award winning album, “While I’m Livin”, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. May Ray rest in peace and his music live on.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Byron Turner. He leaves behind a daughter, Karrie Huff, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his loving companion of many years, Laura Cauthron.
