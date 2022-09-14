George Shorter Jr, 54, of El Campo, born Nov. 12, 1967, passed away Sept. 7, 2022. George’s funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at New Faith Church of Wharton with same day visitation at 10 a.m. Burial at Peach Creek Cemetery, Hungerford. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
