Belle A. Lenz Matthews of El Campo passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1929 in Victoria, to Burt Lenz and Elmere Dawdy Lenz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and sisters; former husbands and sons, Carl Pendergrass and Burt Pendergrass.
Survivors include her daughters, Carrol Petrakos of Richmond and Patsy Metting and husband Gary of El Campo; brother, Arthur Lenz and wife Mary of Midwest City, Okla.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and best friend, Joyce Dorris of El Campo.
Her remains are to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Houston Hospice, 1102 N. Mechanic, El Campo, TX 77437. Many thanks for their loving care of Belle during her illness.
