Eulalia “ Lala” Alvarado, 80, of El Campo passed away Sept. 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 5, 1941 in Bay City Texas to Encarnacion and Isabel Vilela Garza.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Alvarado Sr. of El Campo; son, Andrew Alvarado Jr. of Sugar Land; daughters, Donna and Jackie Alvarado, both of Houston; grandchildren, Michael Stavinoha and wife Hoa, McKenzie Reed and husband Michael, Macy Stavinoha, Arianna Alvarado and Madison Alvarado. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Elara Reed, Enzo and Zane Stavinoha, and Reggie Stavinoha, all from Houston and sisters, JoAnn Losoya of Markham and Carol Flores of Victoria.
Lala was genuinely generous, creative, kind, precious, witty, optimistic, courageous and a beacon of light and love to all who knew her. She enjoyed hair shows, traveling, mariachi music, dancing, watching sports and Disney movies, baking and especially gardening. She won the El Campo Garden Club yard of the month three times. She felt happiness in many forms, but being with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest joy.
Lala was a hair dresser extraordinaire in El Campo for 54 years. She owned Lala’s Coffiures and Lala’s Hair Designs. Lala loved her profession and her clients dearly. She kept El Campo beautiful.
May Lala’s authentic persona elevate your day each time you think of her as you did her throughout the many seasons and years you shared.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Thursday Sept. 30 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers are Alex Campbell, Christian Davis, Jerry Jankauskas, Matt Tangen, John Quintero and Lonnie Bullard.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lala Alvarado to: St. Philips Church or M.D. Anderson Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
