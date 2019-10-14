Joseph Korenek

Joseph Victor “J.V.” Korenek, 79, of El Campo, passed away October 13, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1940 in El Campo to the late Joe and Alma Urbanovsky Korenek. J.V. was a barber in El Campo for 59 years.
He is survived by his special companion of 35 years, Lillian Strnadel of El Campo; brother, Alvin Korenek and wife Marilyn of El Campo; daughter, Leslie Riedel and husband Ricky of Bay City; sons, Mark Korenek and wife Jessica of Lake Jackson, Keith Strnadel and wife Lynette of El Campo and Jared Strnadel and wife Kelly of Richmond; grandchildren, Buck Brady and wife Chrissy of Lake Jackson, Susan Fehmel and husband Jonathan of Bay City, Robyn Mielsch and husband Trey of Sugar Valley, R.J. Riedel and wife Wittney of Bay City, Marshall Sivills of San Antonio and Blake, Blaine, Reid and Emily Strnadel, all of El Campo and 12 great-grandchildren.
J.V. was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jay Korenek.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mike Watz, Keith Strnadel, Jared Strnadel, Lane Brady, R.J. Riedel and Marshall Sivills. Honorary pallbearers will be Jearle Lewing and Marc Welfel.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
