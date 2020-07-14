Verna-Marie Charbula

Thursday, July 9, 2020, Verna-Marie (Thiele) Charbula entered heaven at the age of 60.
She was born to Floyd Thiele and Clarice Clinger on May 15, 1960, in Victoria. On Aug. 4, 1979, she married Bryan Charbula, and they were married for 40 years.
Together they raised four children, Nathan Charbula, Rachelle (Chris) Liston, Geoffrey Charbula and Jason Charbula.
She was over the moon about her first grandchild, Connor Liston.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Charbula of El Campo; children, Nathan Charbula of Houston, Rachelle (Chris) Liston of Katy, Geoffrey Charbula of El Campo and Jason Charbula of El Campo; grandson, Connor Liston of Katy; siblings, Teresa (Eddie) Pool of El Campo, Kathleen Thiele of Inez, James Thiele of Richmond and Esther Pavlik of El Campo.
Verna-Marie was known for her strong faith in God and the love she had for her family. She was a God-fearing, faith filled, praying woman whose prayers reached heaven without delay. Her passions included encouraging people, caretaking, camping, water skiing, gardening, cooking, baking and crocheting.
A private service will be held at Triska Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, with a memorial service held at a later date for all family and loved ones.
She will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in El Campo. Memorial donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute or Houston Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
