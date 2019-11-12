Edwin Graeter

Edwin “Eddie” Blaine Graeter passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at the age of 57. He was born May 29, 1962 in Houston. He was an electrical tech for DCP Midstream. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a loving, compassionate, hard working man and will be dearly missed by everyone who had been blessed to know him.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Sherrie Graeter; parents, James and Sharon Nielsen; son, Christopher Graeter and wife Crystal; daughter, Heather McDaniels; sisters Tammy Haas, Shanelle Henson and husband Buck, Sarah Labay and husband Jeff; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at First Christian Church in El Campo with Pastor James White officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations in Eddie’s name be made to El Campo Animal Shelter or Wharton County Spot.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
