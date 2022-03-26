Tommie Castanon, age 85, of El Campo passed away March 19, 2022. Visitation begins at 9:00 am, Saturday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10:00 a.m., burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Wheeler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- EC kickboxing gym adds two national champions
- St. Robert’s faithful celebrate Rite of Election
- Fire destroys home Friday, family safe
- Ricebird Soccer Playoff Bound
- EC transforms in unanimous city council district vote
- Developer calls for courthouse square spruce up
- Ladybirds open district 2-0
- Spitting on WCSO officer nets jail, fine for EC woman
- Man shot in face after break in
- Curb appeal on Avenue I lands EC family Yard of the Month
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.