Gertrude Iola Burrow

Gertrude Iola (Bremser) Burrow, 93, died peacefully on May 2, 2023. She was surrounded by the tears, laughter, and love of family as she passed into her eternal rest with God.
A fourth generation Texan, Gertrude was born on June 10, 1929, in Hungerford to Erich Albert Bremser and Isabel Frances Brod Bremser. “Gertie” graduated from Wharton High School in 1947 and then began working as Deputy County Clerk for Wharton County. That year, on Oct.11, she married the love of her life, Willie “Bill” Orvil Burrow of El Campo at Holy Family Catholic Church Rectory in Wharton.
Gertrude and Bill then set out on a two-year-long adventure, moving around for Bill’s job with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company before settling in El Campo in 1949. When they moved to El Campo, Gertrude went to work for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator for five years before beginning her work as a full-time homemaker in 1954. Gertrude filled her four children’s lives with activity and enrichment; supporting their participation in scouting, little league, dance lessons, and Derby Dolls; all while ensuring their academic success and taking pride in keeping a notoriously impeccable household. Gertrude, Bill, and their children took part in almost every activity at First Lutheran Church in El Campo, where they were members for decades. One of Gertrude’s greatest spiritual gifts was creativity; and she loved making Chrismons that beautifully decorated the sanctuary trees during Advent and Christmas. She also made beautiful clothes, crocheted afghans, and quilts for family and friends throughout her life.
After “not working for 17 years except at home,” Gertrude joined Tide Products/Wilbur Ellis Company as an Office Manager in 1971. While there, she was awarded the highest honor given to employees at Tide: Tider of the Year. Gertrude was at Tide for twenty years until her retirement in 1991. Gertrude’s tenacity, intelligence, and value of excellence in work both inside and outside of the home had a significant inspirational impact on four generations of women and girls in her family. Her trailblazing was ahead of her time.
In 1991, Gertrude and Bill retired to their beloved Park Place Ranch in Ezzell, south of Hallettsville. They became very involved members of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hallettsville, where they participated in the Adult Sunday School Class, the St. Nicholas program, and the church’s outreach commission. They also loved square dancing and were members of the Mustang Square Dance Club of Edna and the Country Squares Dance Club of Sheridan. Gertrude and Bill loved to have friends and family visit to go fishing for a catfish dinner, enjoy Gertrude’s famous pies, play in the creek, likely get beat in a game of dominoes, and spend time with the cattle and sweet little burros. One of the best weeks of the summer was “Camp Grannie,” when the grandchildren would have a week full of all the aforementioned activities, plus sewing lessons, swinging off hay bales with rope swings, joining their grandparents for square dancing, and being put to work! When guests exited the ranch, they were sent off with a message on a big sign above the gate that read, “Jesus loves you. So do we.”
Gertrude and Bill were married for 62 years when Bill passed away in 2009. After suffering a stroke in 2014, Gertrude lived in a few assisted living communities in the Houston area. In her “big city girl apartments,” she found great purpose in organizing the communities’ quilting clubs that made small quilts for seniors, babies, and veterans. Gertrude impressed her trainers and physical therapists, who consistently recognized her as one of the hardest working clients. Even when facing her own health challenges, Gertrude connected with and kept an eye out for others in the community; especially her daughter’s mother-in-law, Virginia Morris, who was Gertrude’s next-door neighbor and one of her dearest friends.
Some of Gertrude’s other favorite things were the color red, dogwood trees, hummingbirds, the card game Hand and Foot, a Shiner Bock that’s “ a little icy,” Dr. Pepper, and summer family vacations on the Frio River in Leakey. Gertrude’s family and friends will find her both in the big memories that she created for her loved ones and in the small, every day pleasures of life that she savored.
Gertrude is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Arthur Frank Bremser, sister Elizabeth Josephine “Bette Jo” Bremser Matlock LaVois, daughter-in-law Melanie Lane Gajewsky Locke Burrow, and great-niece Karissa Ann Dobesh Reid.
Gertrude is survived by her four children, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Children: son Barclay William Burrow of Frisco, daughter Joycelyn Sue Burrow Morris (William) of Hockley, son Leonard Alan Burrow (Cheryl) of Houston, and Eric Lee Burrow (Kathy) of El Campo. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michelle Nichole Locke Dawson (Benjamin) of Aubrey and their sons Tristan and Vincent; Melissa Carol Locke Benoit of Dallas; Lauren Reneé Burrow Solomon (Bryan) of Houston and their daughter Katelyn; Allison Clare Marek of Houston; Jonathan Mace Burrow of Las Vegas, NV; Mark Alan Burrow (HyunJung) of San Marcos; Matthew Christopher Marek (Jenna) of Houston; Laura Reneé Prihoda (Chad) of El Campo and their daughters Savannah and Kelsi; Angela Kay Koudela (Javier Padron) of El Campo; Sarah Michelle Morris of Houston and her son Dylan Charles; and William Henry Morris (Kelsie) of Cypress and their children Tinley, Hallie, and Colton.
Gertrude is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews: Sandra Matlock Wilkerson (Mark) and son Jarrett; Judy Matlock Dobesh (Darwin) and their sons Jonathan and Blake; Terry Matlock (Wendy) and children Terry, Amber, Tyler, Autumn, Taylor, Ashton, Austin and Aj’a. Brian Bremser (Rhonda) and daughters Amy and Brooke; and Lurlyn Niesner (David) and sons Robert, Ryan, and Reese. On the Burrow side of the family, she is survived by numerous other relatives. Gertrude was particularly close to Bill’s “across the pond” cousins, Vivian Burrow Mottram (Dave) and children Amy and Joe; and Robert Burrow (Carol) and daughter Emma.
Visitation will take place at Triska Funeral Home from 4 -6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The funeral will be at First Lutheran Church, El Campo at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8 and will be followed by graveside services at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Gertrude’s wish is for people to “make it a RED day and wear red,” her signature color, to her services.
Pastor David Kight will officiate the services. Pallbearers are Brian Bremser, Jonathan Burrow, Mark Burrow, Matthew Marek, Javier Padron, and Mark Wilkerson. Honorary pallbearers include Darwin Dobesh, Terry Matlock, David Neisner, Bryan Solomon, and all other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, El Campo, 304 Oscar St. El Campo TX 77437; St. Peter Lutheran Church,100 N. Promenade St., Hallettsville, TX 77964; or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo TX 77437 • 543-3681.
