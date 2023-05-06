Gertrude Iola Burrow

Gertrude Iola (Bremser) Burrow, 93, died peacefully on May 2, 2023. She was surrounded by the tears, laughter, and love of family as she passed into her eternal rest with God.

A fourth generation Texan, Gertrude was born on June 10, 1929, in Hungerford to Erich Albert Bremser and Isabel Frances Brod Bremser. “Gertie” graduated from Wharton High School in 1947 and then began working as Deputy County Clerk for Wharton County. That year, on Oct.11, she married the love of her life, Willie “Bill” Orvil Burrow of El Campo at Holy Family Catholic Church Rectory in Wharton.

