William Billy Raymond Koenig

February 15, 1954 - December 16, 2022

William “Billy” Raymond Koenig, 68, of Louise, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. He was born on Feb. 15, 1954 in El Campo to the late Agnes Marie Futschik Koenig and Leo A. Koenig.

Billy graduated from Louise High School in 1973 and married Marilyn Louise Cervenka on July 1, 1978. He worked in the oilfield for many years. Billy loved fishing and going to watch the many sporting events his grandchildren were in.

To plant a tree in memory of William Koenig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.