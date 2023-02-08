William “Billy” Raymond Koenig, 68, of Louise, passed away Dec. 16, 2022. He was born on Feb. 15, 1954 in El Campo to the late Agnes Marie Futschik Koenig and Leo A. Koenig.
Billy graduated from Louise High School in 1973 and married Marilyn Louise Cervenka on July 1, 1978. He worked in the oilfield for many years. Billy loved fishing and going to watch the many sporting events his grandchildren were in.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Koenig; children, Christopher “Chris” Koenig and wife Audra of Collinsville, Oklahoma; Scott Koenig and wife Lisa of Gause and Kelley Williams and husband Robert of Hillje; grandchildren, Kadance Koenig, Wyatt Koenig, Lane Koenig, Miles Koenig, Payden Williams, Autumn Williams, and future grandson, Dalton Koenig and brothers, James Koenig and wife Sonya of Brainerd, Minnesota and Gregory “Kenny” Koenig and wife Sandra of El Campo.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life for Billy will be held at 10 a.m. at The Louise Mill, 605 South St, Louise, TX 77455 on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Memorial donations in memory of Billy may be made to St. Procopius Catholic Church or Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
