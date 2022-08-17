Desiree Cerny Bohning, of Brea, Calif., passed away after an extended illness on July 30, 2022.
Desiree was born on Jan. 16, 1957 in Wharton, to Jim and Jonell Cerny of El Campo. She attended El Campo High School where she was an honor graduate. She later attended Texas A & M University where she graduated in 1984 with a B.S. degree in Finance. She was a successful Realtor working in the Bellaire, Willow Meadows and Sugar Land area.
After moving to California in 1989, she founded and was president of ENCORP Environmental Management and Services.
She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Bohning, sister Simone Cerny Sanders, sister-in-law Susie Ecklund and husband Dave, niece Rebekah Sanders, nephews Jonathan Sanders and David Brueggen and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Desiree was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Robbie Sanders.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Triska Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church in El Campo with the Rev. Erin McGee officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, or the charity of your choice.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
