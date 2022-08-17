Desiree Cerny Bohning, of Brea, Calif., passed away after an extended illness on July 30, 2022.

Desiree was born on Jan. 16, 1957 in Wharton, to Jim and Jonell Cerny of El Campo. She attended El Campo High School where she was an honor graduate. She later attended Texas A & M University where she graduated in 1984 with a B.S. degree in Finance. She was a successful Realtor working in the Bellaire, Willow Meadows and Sugar Land area.

