Elva Trevino

Elva Arredondo Trevino was called home to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2021. She was born Feb. 19, 1952 to Matilde (Coy) and Rufino Arredondo in Rio Grande City.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She graduated from El Campo High School, Wharton County Junior College and Texas A & I University (A&M Kingsville) attaining both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in bilingual elementary education and supervision. Her passion was educating children and serving her community. She dedicated 30 years to educating and counseling elementary and junior high students.
She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church in Kingsville Texas where she served as lector, catechist and extraordinary minister. She also served Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church as a catechist for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas chapter 2275 St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church in El Campo.
As an avid writer, poet, and artist, she found beauty in everything around her. She made stories come to life and shared her love of Christ with everyone. We remember her for her kind and gentle spirit, love of music, making people laugh and compassion for others. Elva exuded pride and a sincere passion that was evident to all who met her. Her unending optimism was her hallmark, as well as her eloquence when sharing her thoughts, ideas and feelings.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Olga Angelina Arredondo; daughters, Pricilla Martinez, Leticia Torres (Armando); son, Jose Humberto de Jesus Trevino (Michelle); granddaughters, Mia Savannah Ramos, Melaina Joy Martinez, Ava Juliette Martinez, Charlotte Therese Trevino and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home of Kingsville handled the burial arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.