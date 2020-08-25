Clara Pausewang Mahalitc, 83, of Eagle Lake, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral services will be private.
Following CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are expected at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund, Garwood Fire Department or donor’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.