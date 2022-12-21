Kennard Ray Treybig, 81 of El Campo, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1941 in El Campo to the late Raymond and Dorene Lundquist Treybig. He was a veteran of the US Army earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Army Commendation Medal.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Treybig; daughter, Mauri Couey and husband Gerry; son Keith Treybig; grandchildren, Derek Treybig and wife Katie, Jackie Freer and husband David, Collin Couey and wife Camri, Kaden Treybig, and Kolbe Treybig; great grandchildren, Harvey Treybig, Lydia Treybig, Hallie Freer, and Elle Freer.
