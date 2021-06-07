Enrique Salazar Garcia, 80, of El Campo, passed away June 6, 2021. He was born Nov. 17, 1940 in Gran Teran, Mexico to Enrique and Concepcion Garcia. He was the youngest of five siblings. On Jan. 30, 1961 he married the love of his life, Tomasa. Enrique was an amazing man and those who knew him knew that he was loving, loyal and honest. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to always be positive, determined and independent just like he was. He was the strongest man and at times stubborn, too. He proved that while being hospitalized.
Enrique retired after 35 years with Southern Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed piddling around the shop, just to stay busy. He worked hard even though he was officially retired and never turned down the opportunity to help someone in need. “If you want something done right, do it yourself,” he’d say and looked cute doing it.
Enrique, our dad, was a father figure to many. For the 80 years he was here, we thank God for all the things that he taught us. Loving each other was the most important. Thank you, Dad, for all the love you showed us.
He is survived by his daughters, Elida “Ellie” Garcia of El Campo, Lina Garcia of Houston, Raquel Garcia of El Campo, Alicia Garcia and fiancé Albert Finlay of Stafford, Angela Garcia Terrell and husband Alfred of El Campo; sons, Raul Garcia and wife Diane of El Campo, Enrique Garcia III of El Campo; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and sister, Maria Madera of La Feria.
Enrique was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tomasita Silva Garcia; granddaughter, Shaneeka Wilkerson; daughter-in-law, Teresa Garcia; sister, Margarita Garcia and brothers, Guadalupe and Antonio Garcia.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 9 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Enrique Garcia III, Nicholas Espinosa, Aaron Espinosa, Armando Jasso, Angelo Jasso, Albert Finlay, Pete Ordones Jr. and Jermaine Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Garcia, Darius Garcia, Keagan King, Cayden Wilkerson, Jace Espinosa and Anthony Jasso.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
