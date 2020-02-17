John Maxwell

John Earl Maxwell, born March 6, 1953 in Alice, passed away Dec. 18, 2019 in Lubbock. A memorial service will be at the First Baptist Church in El Campo, 206 Depot at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 50+ companies seeking workers at Tuesday fair
- Texas nears final stage for hemp
- Court Reports – Pleas
- Police make bust in Olive St. killing
- Court Reports – Pleas
- Arnold Escamilla Sr.
- Doreen Popp
- Computers next item to be issued to school kids
- City delays sales tax abatement vote
- Safe dome for ECISD awaiting state funds
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.