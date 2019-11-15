Edith Shimek Kocurek of Palacios died Nov. 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born May 2, 1929 in Hillje to Sigmund and Eunice Dornak Shimek.
She is survived by her daughters, Freda Schneider and husband Roger of El Maton and Dorene Kocurek of Freeport; son, Glenn Kocurek and wife Lana of Carthage, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Peter Kocurek, sons Gary and Derrill Kocurek, sisters Martha Kutac, Lois Vasicek, Elenora Collins Hunt, and Adeline Krenek.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Triska Funeral Home with a parish Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Carl Sexton, Gaven Schneider, Derin Schneider, Thomas Kocurek, Jerome Kocurek and Victor Eggemeyer.
Memorial donations in memory of Edith Kocurek are the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
