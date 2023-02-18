Jean Anderson, 87 of El Campo, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023. She was born on the family farm in Pierce, on Sept. 28, 1935 to the late Amos and Christine Veselka Marek.
Jeanie loved fishing, hunting, cooking and all outdoor activities with her husband and children. In her early years she was involved in the El Campo Horseman Riding Club which provided her children and family the opportunity to learn horsemanship skills and enjoy the outdoors. She was also involved in the American International Students organization and hosted a student from Brazil for a year. This allowed the Anderson Family to experience another culture and meet many other students from around the world. Jean also loved sports and was an avid softball player. She continued softball into her adult years playing for Thompson Flyers. Jean enjoyed “Tuesday Nite Socials” with her beloved lady friends for many years along with a “Ladies Only” opening deer season gathering. Indianola Beach became their permanent home after her retirement from the El Campo Medical Foundation. The many years at the beach rewarded her with another “Beach Family” whom she loved and cherished. Jeanie enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren teaching them to fish, crab and cook. One of her favorite past-times was her annual trip to gamble on her birthday with her daughters. Jeanie loved life, laughter, family and her many friends.
