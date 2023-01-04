Anita Rosemary Hale

Anita Rosemary Hale

Anita Rosemary Hale, 85, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022. She was born Feb. 21, 1937 in Cisco, to the late Thomas James and Sarah Rose Spoonemore.

After graduating from Bay City High School in 1955, Anita married Bryan Duane Hale on Dec. 16, 1955 and began her life as a wife and homemaker. Due to Bryan’s various career opportunities, they lived in 8 cities throughout south Texas. Anita and Bryan were married for nearly 67 years.

