Anita Rosemary Hale, 85, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022. She was born Feb. 21, 1937 in Cisco, to the late Thomas James and Sarah Rose Spoonemore.
After graduating from Bay City High School in 1955, Anita married Bryan Duane Hale on Dec. 16, 1955 and began her life as a wife and homemaker. Due to Bryan’s various career opportunities, they lived in 8 cities throughout south Texas. Anita and Bryan were married for nearly 67 years.
Anita’s dream since a little girl was to become a mother. While motherhood came a little late, she was a wonderful mother for 53 years, a nanny for 29 years and great-nanny for 9 years. She loved surrounding herself with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Kevin Duane Hale.
Survivors include her husband, Bryan Duane Hale, daughter Kimberly Rose Cottam and husband Casey Cottam, son Jon Brent Hale and wife Greta Hale. Brothers, James A. Spoonemore and Bob Spoonemore, grandchildren Kayla Bass, Paige Nichols, Colton Hale, Kayla Hale, Alexa Hale, Ethan Cottam, Riley Hale and Haley Hale, great-grandchildren, Keirah Hale, Malik Parson, Leilah Nichols and Aiden Nichols.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the First Christian Church in El Campo.
To plant a tree in memory of Anita • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.