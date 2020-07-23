William Robert “Bob” Poncik, 76, of Milton, Fla., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Bob was born in El Campo, in Wharton County at Nightingale Hospital. He was the middle child of three children to Willie and Agnes Poncik. He graduated from Louise High School in 1962.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served as an Airborne Infantry Sniper with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was a certified deep sea diver. He earned an associate of science degree in geology and an associate of arts in accounting. He owned and operated Bob’s Gun Shop for 48 years. He was a retired ExxonMobil employee with 32 years of service.
He had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed collecting firearms and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He had a witty and very humorous personality. He left a great impression on everyone he crossed paths with in his life. He had a great love for children. He enjoyed watching football, having played and excelled with his incredible strength in his high school years. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Max Poncik, and his mother, Agnes Marie Smajstrla Poncik; his brother, Bernard Poncik; his daughter, Marion Marie Galea, and grandson, Kirby Ross Galea.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Mary Sanderson Poncik of Milton, Fla.; sister, Katy Poncik Wendel of El Campo; son, Robert Paul Galea of Brewton, Ala.; grandson, Kody Lea (Kristin) Galea of Bradenton, Fla.; granddaughter, Kerri Alicia Galea (Chris) Price of Meridian, Idaho; grandsons, Garrett Thomas Laeger of Pineville, La. Dorion Myles Galea of Land O Lakes, Fla., Jarrett Rowe Galea, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Daulton Francis Galea of Jacksonville, Fla., nine great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Denise Pavlu Poncik of Corpus Christi.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25 at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton, Fla., with Dr. David Spencer officiating.
Visitation will be held 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Bob’s ashes will be interred in Barrancas National Cemetery, in Pensacola, Fla., at a later date.
