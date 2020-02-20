Rebecca Jo Taska, 88, of Louise, passed away Feb. 19, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1931 in Gonzalez to Harvey and Emma Lou Kelley Fisher. She was a secretary to the superintendent of the Louise Independent School District for 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Osina and husband Steven of El Campo; sister, Mary Lou Mayer and husband Jerry of Willow Park; step-grandchildren, Blake and Cassidy Osina; grandchildren, Kelley and Lynn Osina; step-great-grandchildren, Caroline and Peyton Osina and nieces, Susan Mayer, Lisa Scott and Mary Ann Tadlock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, George Taska.
Family will receive visitors from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Rebecca may be made to the Louise School Library.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
