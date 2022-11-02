Emery Thomas Kraycirik

Emery Thomas Kraycirik

Emery Thomas Kraycirik, 75, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in Houston.

He was born in Durham, North Carolina to Dr. Emery Thomas and June Carroll Coble Kraycirik. After graduating from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, he became a newspaper beat writer for The El Campo Leader-News. After marrying his beloved Polly Madsen Kraycirik, he had a successful career as a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated for 40 years. In retirement, he enjoyed pursuing his numerous hobbies that perfected his love of storytelling, including writing, painting, and photography.

