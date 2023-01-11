Onie Louise Vernon Chiever, 99, of El Campo, passed away from pneumonia on Dec. 30, 2022 at Garden Villa Nursing Home in El Campo. She was born Aug. 10, 1923 in San Antonio, to Edwin and Maybelle Vernon.
Louise is survived by her son Vernon Chiever, daughter in-law Carolyn Chiever, her grandchildren Christa Chiever, Joshua Chiever, Meghan Chiever, Garrett Chiever and Riiley Chiever, Great Grandchildren Ryan Chiever, Jacob Garza, Joslyn Garza and Nicole Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents Edwin Vernon and Maybelle Prater Vernon; her husband George F. Chiever, her son Clyde E Chiever, and 11 siblings.
