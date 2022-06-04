Thomas Andrew Schneider, 74, of Tyler, passed away June 1, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1947 in El Campo to the late Ben Schneider and Eloise Wicke. First and foremost, Tom was a teacher. Nothing gave Tom more joy than receiving letters from his former students about the difference he made in their lives. After receiving his teaching certificate at U.T. Arlington, Tom taught at Bay City Independent School District, Texas Conservation Corps and Giddings State School.
He is survived by his son, Shad Wells of Lufkin; granddaughter, Arian Wells of Nacogdoches; brothers, Jim Schneider and wife Renee of Lake Jackson and Ed Schneider and wife Joann of Winchester; nephew, Kevin Schneider of Lumberton and niece Robin Wiggins of Friendswood.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral service begins at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Triska Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Philip Catholic School, 302 W. Church Street, El Campo TX, 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
