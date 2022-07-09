James Sulak, 55, of Bay City passed away suddenly in a Bay City hospital on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1967, to Rudy and Dorothy Knesek Sulak in Wharton.
James was a graduate of Wharton High School. He worked as a customer service specialist in the lumber industry for many years. He married Melinda Garcia on Jan. 26, 1991 in El Campo, at St. Robert Catholic Church. Together they enjoyed dances, good food, music and visiting with friends and family. James was the biggest jokester, he loved getting the best of people. He was also a gadget person, up to date on all the latest things in electronics. He was known for having the cleanest car in town. He enjoyed being in the yard and playing with his furbabies.
James is survived by his wife, Melinda Sulak, parents, Rudy and Dorothy Sulak, brothers, Alan Sulak and wife Francene, Glenn Sulak and wife Carol, nieces and nephews, Zak Sulak, Faith Leber, Esai Nunez, Estrella Garcia and Cody Rodriguez. He is also survived by his wife’s sisters Anna Garcia Manciaz and Conception Rodriguez along with numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488 (979) 532-3410
