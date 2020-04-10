Theresa Webb

Theresa Quillin Webb of El Campo, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 93 on April 7, 2020. Theresa was a proud person who loved life and lived it intensely. She was born on March 1, 1927 in Fouke, Ark. She was the third of four children born to Austin Albert and Rachael Ophelia Lynn Quillin.
As a child, Theresa lived on a farm where she learned from an early age the value and dedication of working. As a farm girl, she helped the family raise the crops, cook and can the vegetables, raise the family animals, and sew for herself. At age 11, Theresa’s father bought her a driver’s license so she could drive the family truck to haul the crops from the farm. While attending school, she enjoyed playing basketball and softball on the Fouke Panthers’ teams and acting in the senior play.
World War II was in progress when Theresa graduated from high school. Desiring to do her part, she went to work in Texarkana at a bomb and ammunition factory as an inspector. This is where she met her future husband, Paul Webb Sr. Paul and Theresa were married on Dec. 3, 1944.
In 1949, Theresa and Paul settled in El Campo, where Paul was a salesman and Theresa was a housewife. Together, they proudly built South Texas Office Supply and Oaklawn Memorial Park. Theresa sold the office supply store shortly after Paul died in 1962. However, she owned and ran the cemetery until she sold it in 2008. Along with managing the cemetery, Theresa worked at Commercial State Bank and Prosperity Bank. Throughout the years, she was a teller, assistant cashier and bank receptionist.
After Theresa’s retirement, she graciously served her community as a member of the Sunshine Ladies, the Garden Club and the First United Methodist Church which she loved. Throughout the years, she served on the board and several committees, along with teaching Sunday school, assisting with communion and providing Sunday worship flowers.
Theresa is fondly remembered as a thoughtful friend with a lovely sense of humor and a great neighbor who was always willing to help in times of need. Accordingly, everyone would agree she cooked the best pot roast they had ever eaten. The neighbors also benefited from her love of nature which was reflected through the beautiful plants in her yard, especially her azaleas. Theresa loved many things. One of her greatest pleasures was preparing for holidays. A holiday didn’t pass that her house didn’t have decorations. No matter if it was shopping, wrapping gifts, decorating or cooking for her family, she loved it all. Another thing she enjoyed was traveling to see family or to see the world.
Whether you called her Theresa, Mother, Mom, Gan Gan, Aunt Teesie or Mrs. Webb, she made her mark on this earth as a loving person. She gave the kind of love that was affectionate and respectful, encouraging and supportive. For those who knew her, this was an incalculable source of strength because real love is something unselfish and involves sacrifice and giving. By sacrificing and giving, she not only made material things possible, but also things of substance and beauty. Above all else, she instilled strong family values and the value of The Golden Rule in her children.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband Paul, her parents, her two brothers, Austin and Lynn and her sister, Alma. Theresa is survived by her loving children, Paul and Cindy Webb of Richmond, Brenda and Jim Lanier of Memphis, Tenn., Carla and Leon Lovelace of Grapevine and Lisa Webb of Austin. Also surviving are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cade and Jenni Lovelace, Embrey and Hadley of Fort Worth, Lauren and Patrick Murray, MacKenzie and Adam of Fort Worth, Natalie Webb of Austin, Doug Webb of New York City and Laura Lanier of Memphis. She was also greatly loved by her nieces, nephews and grand dogs, Sophie and Sadie Webb.
Theresa Webb leaves us with grace, gratitude and an abundance of spirit. We are grateful and blessed to have been a part of her life. To her, family was everything.
The family wishes to extend their love and gratitude to all of the caregivers who provided love and dignity for their Mother: Emilia Arrambide, Sylvia Arrambide, Rosalinda Cabajal, Virginia Longoria, Patty Lozoya, and Judy Montoya. A special thank you to our dear friends, Becca Lundy Fitts, Becki Romig Schulz and Glenell Johnson Wenglar. There will not be a service for our Mother at this time due to the coronavirus. If anyone chooses to make a donation in her name, please consider First United Methodist Church of El Campo, Houston Hospice of El Campo and the El Campo Sunshine Ladies.
