Jimmie Chovanec

Jimmie Daniel Chovanec, 80, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 20, 2019. He was born Feb. 5, 1939 in Rabbs Prairie to Rudolph and Celestine Orsak Chovanec. Jimmie retired from Frito-Lay. He loved spending time with family and friends on the farm in Fayetteville, fishing on the Colorado River, playing dominoes and watching the Astros. He oversaw the lawn and landscaping at Christ Lutheran Church. His passion was barbecuing for family and friends and could always be found in his garage with his Natural Light.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Haney Chovanec of El Campo and would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 2; daughters, Pamela Zalman Fontenot of El Campo, Beverly Longoria of El Campo, Wendy Stehling and husband Bob of Austin, Jamie Ronacker and husband Karl of Dallas and Chris Brand and husband Bill of Conroe; grandchildren, Ashley Labay and husband Sterling, Ross and Hunter Hrncir, Zoey Zalman, Jacob and Mason Longoria, Bailey Stehling, Jordan O’Leary and wife Andi, Amanda Plymate and husband Sean, Kevin Jefferson and wife Shannon; great-grandchildren, Bristol and Gage Labay, Sawyer and Luke Jefferson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margie Kneblik and brothers, Clement and Frank Chovanec.
Family received visitors from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Christ Lutheran Church with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Pallbearers were Ross Hrncir, Sterling Labay, Hunter Hrncir, Mason Longoria, Jacob Longoria and Bob Stehling.
Memorial donations in memory of Jimmie may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.