Emma Celeste Whiteside Bohning passed away April 30, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Celeste was born in Dallas on Dec. 22, 1921 to Herman F. and Emma Sholden Whiteside. She grew up in El Campo. She graduated from El Campo High School and attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, returning to El Campo before completing her degree. She worked at Camp Hulen in Palacios during WWII. She met her late husband of 59 years, William “Bill” G. Bohning, at that time. They raised their loving family in El Campo. When Celeste was 53 years old, she decided to complete her college degree in education at the University of Houston -Victoria.
Celeste loved being around water. She grew up spending time at the “El Campo Beach Club” on Carancahua Bay near Palacios. The family’s bay house was damaged by several hurricanes, but was always rebuilt. Celeste wanted to live on the water, but grew tired of saltwater living. She found a great lot on Lake LBJ in Kingsland and built a wonderful home in 1986 where she lived for several years. She then decided to move closer to family in Houston, sold her home on Lake LBJ and purchased a fabulous home on Lake Conroe where she lived for over 10 years. There she enjoyed bird watching, hunting, fishing, boating and jet skiing. For the past four years, Celeste resided at the Hampton at Meadows Place in assisted living, where she enjoyed numerous parties and activities.
Celeste was competitive and enjoyed board and card games. She and her friends played many games, including bridge, Mexican train dominoes, bingo and Rummikub. Celeste enjoyed woodworking and was a true craftsman. She was a problem solver and was able to figure out any challenge which came her way.
Celeste was preceded in death by her parents and husband Bill.
She is survived by her son, William “Bim” F. Bohning and wife Desiree of Brea, Calif.; daughter, Susie Ecklund and husband Dave of Sugar Land; son, David Brueggen and wife Kelly of Houston and niece, Connie Hunt of Richmond. She is also survived by Dave’s children, Jon Ecklund and wife Fiona Jones of Charlotte, N.C. and Nickey Brooks and husband Piero and children, Isabella, Briella and Stella of Missouri City.
A visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. The funeral service will be celebrated 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at First Presbyterian Church in El Campo. The service will be streamed live on their website at https://www.firstpresbyterianelcampo.org/. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
The family thanks the team at the Hampton for the significant role they played in her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, First Presbyterian Church of El Campo or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Gulf Coast Region, Houston.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
