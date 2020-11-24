Dr. Travis Alan Moebes, 81, passed away from natural causes Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Travis was a dedicated mathematician, educator, tennis player, father, grandfather and husband. He was born in El Campo on Jan. 7, 1939 to Fern Cook Moebes and Leo Moebes. He grew up in this small Texas town surrounded by his family, including his younger sister Mary and many wonderful friends that he kept in touch with throughout his life. He earned his Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts and had many fun adventures w
ith his friends while growing up. Travis was a graduate of El Campo High School in 1957 and went on to get his bachelor of science degree in mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin in 1962.
His passion for the game of tennis also emerged during these years. He developed a fantastic serve and a mean return slice, which he used to play the sport throughout his life. Travis served in the U.S. Army and Texas National Guard during the early 1960s. He went on to earn a master of science in mathematics from Sam Houston State University in 1965.
On April 14, 1967, Travis married Carylon McCollum Moebes. They built a life in Houston and had two daughters, Sharon and Melinda. During the 1970s, he worked with computing and in the oil industry while earning his doctor of philosophy degree in mathematics from the University of Houston under Dr. Ernest Ingram in 1980. He then went on to use his education working with NASA for 30 years. Travis developed artificial intelligence programs, worked on systems with the International Space Station, and processes to manage ISS battery systems. He was a solid contributor to the American space program. Throughout his time there, he also participated in SWAPRA and the Bay Area Rotary Club.
Travis was known for being a friendly person and agile communicator, often bringing people together and making them feel at home. Dr. Moebes also was in education for 55 years, teaching on the high school and university level. Dedicated to his students, Dr. Moebes worked nights and weekends to help students learn algebra, calculus, geometry, statistics and more. He was very proud to have studied under Dr. R.L. Moore at UT and utilized Moore’s teaching practices and passion for learning and mathematics. His intense work ethic was fueled by his love for coffee and cherry pie.
Throughout his life, Dr. Moebes actively studied the Bible and the ancient world. He and Carylon have been members of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church since 1974. He was a wonderful father to his two daughters, participating in activities from scouting to tennis lessons with them. He has also been a fantastic granddaddy to his grandchildren, encouraging them to play golf, learn astronomy, volunteering in scouts, attending countless tea parties, taking kids to get ice cream and teaching them his beloved sport of tennis. Travis’ life work was building his family with Carylon.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Albert Moebes and Fern Elizabeth Cook Moebes.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carylon Moebes; his daughter, Sharon Moebes Ellinger and son-in-law Alan Ellinger with their children, Kyle Ellinger, Ryan Ellinger, Cody Ellinger, Liam Ellinger and Molly Ellinger and his daughter, Melinda Moebes and her daughter, Amelia Moebes. Also, included is his sister, Mary Moebes Holmes and her husband Lewis Holmes and their son, Julian Holmes with his wife Jana Holmes and children, Abigail and Ian Holmes. In addition, Travis is survived by numerous family members and friends who are enormously important to our family. He will be missed by all.
His family invites friends and family to join in a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The service will be broadcast via live stream at https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/moebes/. We appreciate your understanding that for safety concerns, this will be a private family service.
