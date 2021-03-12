Jo Lynn Brown, 65, of El Campo, born Aug. 22, 1955, departed this life March 10, 2021 surrounded by family. In her honor, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at El Campo Community Cemetery with Pastor Broderick Sanford Sr. officiating.
Masks are required.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.
