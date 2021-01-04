Sarita Dorado

Sarita Morales Dorado of El Campo went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 29, 2020. She was born May 7, 1960 in El Campo to Antonio Perez Morales Jr. and Lala Esparza Morales. Sarita was a graduate of El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior. She was a retired corrections officer for the State of Texas.
She is survived by her children, two sons and one daughter: son, Michael Morales and his two children, Michael Alexander Morales and Ariel Nicole Morales of El Campo; son, Marcos Benjamin Morales and wife Cheryl of Oklahoma; daughter, Carolina Dorado Brown of El Campo and her children, DuRae Brown, Raymond Brown Jr. and Antonio Brown.
Sarita is survived by one sibling, her sister, Sulema (Sue) Palmarez, Ph.D., RN, and husband Albert John Palmarez of Richmond and their son, Albert Anthony Palmarez of Austin.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at Triska Funeral home.
A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. and be officiated by Licda. Dolores R. Perez, Pastor Templo Bethel del C.L.A.D.I.C. of Wharton.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.a
