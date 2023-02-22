Lois F. Schneider Sablatura, 87, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 21, 2023. She was born on Nov. 22, 1935 in El Campo to the late Lee and Carrie Medford Schneider. Lois graduated from Louise High School and was a paraprofessional at El Campo ISD for 30 years.

She is survived by her son, Mark Sablatura and wife Judy of El Campo; grandchild, Nicki Rae Smith and husband Andrew; sisters, Virginia Menefee of Damon, Juanita Snider of Louise and Jeanita Bezdek of Louise; brother, Darrell Schneider of Victoria and extended family, Ben and Lisa Altenhoff, Brooke and Gerard Marcaurele, Clay Altenhoff, Billy and Brenda Williams and Cord Williams.

