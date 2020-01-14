Ramon Aldana Arroyo of El Campo died Jan. 10, 2020 at the age of 33. He was born in Veracruz, Mexico on Oct. 24, 1986. He was a self-employed mobile big truck mechanic and tire service.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Maria Sanchez; their children, Alexis, Britany and Jordan Aldana; parents, Angel Reyes and Guadalupe Aldana Arroyo; sisters, Yadira Reyes, Yuridia Reyes, Esbeydi Reyes and brother, Angel Reyes.
Visitation was 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Triska Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Triska Funeral Home. Interment will follow at La Colonia.
Memorial donations may be made to Triska Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.