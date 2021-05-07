Mitzi Schmidt

Mitzi Jon Bode Schmidt, 60, of El Campo, passed away May 5, 2021. She was born Sept. 20, 1960 in El Campo, the youngest of four children to the late Billy and Toni (Regenbrecht) Bode.
In 1975, she met Rick Schmidt, her husband to be, at a party of a mutual friends. She married the love of her life on December 1, 1979 and enjoyed 41 plus years of marriage. She was very proud of their three children Toni, Tamara, and Tate.
Mitzi began working at Commercial State Bank while in high school. Throughout her 43-year banking career, she held many positions, the latest of which was Vice President of Loan Operations at First Financial Bank.
For many years, Mitzi was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she participated in many fundraisers and was honored as a “Sweetheart.” She was also involved in the RIF program reading books to school children through her membership in the Sesame Club. Mitzi pushed her children to participate in many extracurricular activities and was actively involved with school functions.
She enjoyed shopping, especially at Antique Week in Warrenton with family and girlfriends, attending concerts from Paul McCartney to George Strait, and hosting family gatherings at the Triple T. Mitzi was an avid animal lover (except snakes) but especially loved her cats and her miniature chocolate poodle. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren, watching their sporting events, playing board games, cooking meals, and watching movies while having popcorn and M & M’s. Her grandkids called her Mimi because she was way too cool to be called grandma. Mitzi’s children also had many names for their mother including Myrtle, Jenkins, Gertrude, Turtle and Puddin’.
Mitzi was the life of the party with her beautiful smile and a loud, infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and was inclusive and welcoming to all.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Toni Bode; parents in-law, William and Lenora Schmidt and niece, Tiffany Alford.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Schmidt of El Campo; her children and their spouses, Toni and Sherwin Cash of Pearland, Tamara Schmidt and Lindsey Gilbeaux of Rosenberg, Tate and Shayna Schmidt of El Campo; grandchildren, Camden Cash, Kennedy Cash, Cannon Schmidt, Jon Schmidt (scheduled to arrive this summer); sister, Cherie Weishuhn (Chad) of Ganado, and brothers Michael Bode of El Campo and Kelly Bode (Brenda) of El Campo. She is also survived by her brothers in-law, sisters in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at a visitation from 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, May 10 at Triska Funeral Home. The Rosary is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Chase Goodman officiating.
Masks will be required.
Pallbearers will be Chad Schmidt, Justin Clark, Dwayne Dornak, Bo Haas, John Abraham and Tim Ryan.
Honorary pallbearers will be her beloved co-workers from First Financial Bank.
Memorial donations in memory of Mitzi Schmidt may be made to St. Philip Catholic School or El Campo Little League.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
