Naomi Perry

Naomi I. Perry passed away Dec. 13, 2020 peacefully at her home in Spring at the age of 91. She was born Dec. 31, 1928 in Barstow to Rosa Lee Jeter and John Mitchell Lawson Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Helen Peacock and husband Randy of Spring; grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Jennifer Young and husband Trey, April McAnally, Brian Lentz and wife Carrie, Amanda Vann, Bobbie Jo Swindle and husband Richard and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Alton Perry Sr.; son William Alton Perry Jr.; daughters, Iris Oncken and Rosalie Lentz.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Wheeler Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Rick DuBroc will officiate. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
