Adolfo Estrada Sr., age 69, passed away July 4, 2020 in Alice. He was born Dec. 29, 1950 in San Diego, Texas to Concepcion and Idalia Estrada. Adolfo worked as a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, welding and hunting. One of the memories that his family will hold dear to their heart is his love for processing sausage and making sure nobody left his home without one. He will be remembered for his caring character and hard work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Concepcion and Idalia Estrada; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Domingo and Guadalupe Rodriguez.
Adolfo is survived by his wife, Melchora Estrada of Alice; four sons, Adolfo Estrada Jr. (Elizabeth) of Alice, Adrian Estrada (Denise) of Bluffton, Brian Estrada (Connie) of Battleground, Wash. and Chris Estrada (Debra) of Bay City; two daughters, Yvonne Acuna (Ben) and Ruby Estrada both of El Campo; one step-daughter, Melinda Gonzales (Javier) of El Campo; two brothers, Joe Estrada (Ida) and Joaquin Estrada (Francis), both of Alice; two sisters, Mary Cadena (Camilo) and Elida Pierce (Brian), both of Alice; brothers-in-law, Gorgonio Rodriguez (Lupe) of Victoria, Giliberto Rodriguez (Clementina) of Benavides, Gonzalo Rodriguez (Cynthia) of Austin, Domingo Rodriguez of Banquete, George Rodriguez of Alice and Daniel Rodriguez of Alice; sisters-in-law, Margarita Dominguez of Alice and Matilde Trevino (Santos) of Freer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 6 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ben Bolt. Burial to follow at La Esperanza Ranch Cemetery in Duval County, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Billy Acuna, Ben Acuna Jr., Danny Estrada, Domingo Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez and Camilo Cadena.
Due to the pandemic, we will be following the CDC guidelines. The funeral home and church are also requesting to wear a mask upon entering the facilities.
Rosary will be live streamed via facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Rosas Funeral Home Inc. in Alice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.