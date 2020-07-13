Raymond Mauch

Raymond Carl Mauch, 92, of El Campo, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 21, 1927 in El Campo to Carl F. and Laura May Gann Mauch.
He is survived by his daughters, Suzan Berndt (Elvin) of El Campo and Carol Rheinschmidt (Steve) of El Campo; sons Robert Mauch( Karla) of Baytown and Donald Mauch (Randa) of El Campo; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Grace Mauch; son Steven Mauch; sister Clara Mae Lilie; and brother Charles Porter Mauch.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 13 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Pallbearers are Gary Mauch, David Mauch, Karl Mauch, Archie Mauch, Tyson Rheinschmidt and Clinton Schumann.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Mauch, Bo Mauch, Deron Lilie and Walter Lilie Jr.
Memorial donations in memory of Raymond may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.