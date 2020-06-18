Lucy Pierce

Lucy Agnes Kocurek Pierce of West Columbia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was 103 years old. Lucy was born on Jan. 21, 1917 in El Campo, to Frank and Annie (Krenek) Kocurek. She remained in El Campo with her six sisters and two brothers until she married Dalton F. Pierce in 1935. From there they lived in Louisiana, Manvel and both East and West Columbia where they finally settled in the house they built and continued to live in until their deaths.

Preceding Lucy in their passing were her parents, all of her siblings, her husband D.F. and her daughters, Sue Ann Pierce and Janice Pierce McReynolds Flaherty.

Her surviving family members are her daughter, Deborah Smith; grandchildren, Troy McReynolds and Traci McReynolds Guidroz Hill, Spencer Smith and Kristin Smith; five great-grandchildren; and her loyal and faithful companion, Stimpy the dog.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in West Columbia. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.

In lieu of providing flowers, the family recommends that you buy flowers for your own garden and plant them in her honor or go for a nice meal with your family and loved ones to a locally owned restaurant. Time spent with family was very precious to Mrs. Lucy.

Unfortunately at this time masks and social distancing may be practiced and/or required.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, West Columbia.

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Baker Funeral Homes - West Columbia
634 S. Columbia Drive
Columbia, TX 77486
Jun 19
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, June 19, 2020
7:00PM
Baker Funeral Homes - West Columbia
634 S. Columbia Drive
Columbia, TX 77486
Jun 20
Funeral Mass
Saturday, June 20, 2020
10:00AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
807 Loggins St.
Columbia, TX 77486
Jun 20
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 20, 2020
1:30PM
