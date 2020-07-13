Lidia Ortiz, 56, of El Campo passed away on July 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1963 in Mexico to Sebastian Martinez and Paula Martinez and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Manuel Ortiz Sr. of El Campo; sons, Manuel Ortiz Jr. and wife Alexis of Greenville and Diego Ortiz of Nacogdoches; sisters, Gullermina Garcia, Alicia Lopez, Cecila Gonzalez, Yolanda Lozada, Alma Torres, Mary Lou Martinez and Norma Serafin and brothers, Jesus Martinez, Fortunato Martinez, Gilbert Martinez, Edward Martinez and Sebastian Martinez Jr.
Lidia was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Triska Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
