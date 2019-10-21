Kermit Harton Jr.

Kermit William Harton Jr., 65, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 20, 2019. He was born in El Campo on Jan. 4, 1954. As a young man, Kermit started his own farming operation and helped manage the family farm. Later, he began a career as a farm equipment salesman with Jackson County Equipment Company, followed by a sales position with Hlavinka Equipment Company where he served as the first manager of their Victoria dealership. He retired May 2018 as a salesman for the company. Soon after “retiring” he returned to his love of farming, working for Krutilek farms.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Theresa Bartek Harton of El Campo; parents, Kermit and Esther Harton; sons, Trey Harton and wife Audrey of Poth and Kyle Harton of El Campo; daughter, Kristie Pacer and husband Daniel of Rosenberg; grandchildren, Annalyn Harton, Chloe Harton, Channing Harton, Maci Harton, Molly Harton, Julia Harton, Clark Pacer and Kayden Pacer; brother, Glenn Harton and wife Cherie of Pearland; sisters, Pam Fleming and husband Jim of Houston and Sherry Long and husband David of El Campo and sister-in-law, Sharon Harton of El Campo.
Kermit was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Harton and infant sister, Sharon Marie Harton.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in New Taiton.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Powell, Jacob Harton, Trent Socha, Joey Krpec, Wyat Venglar and Richie Bartek.
Memorial donations in memory of Kermit may be made to St. Philip School or St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
