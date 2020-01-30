Willie Mae Ehler

Willie Mae Kresta Ehler, 84, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1935 in Gonzales to Jerome and Frances Maloch Kresta. Willie Mae was a member of KJZT and the Catholic Daughters of America. She loved cooking gourmet meals, deer hunting, fishing and gardening.
She is survived by her grandsons, Cody Ehler and wife Jessica of Louise and Zachary Gage Ehler of Houston and great-grandchildren, Lane and Madelyn Ehler of Louise, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thank you to former daughter-in-law, Susan Rod, for her loving care through the years.
Willie Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence A. Ehler; son, Clarence “Bubba” Ehler; brothers, Joe, Albert and Louis Kresta and sister, Angeline Dolezal.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 3 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Philip Catholic Church with a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Willie Mae may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or St. Philip School Endowment Fund.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.