Charles Hajovsky

Charles John Hajovsky, age 82 of Belton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Due to these uncertain times, private services will be held with the family.
Charles was born Sept. 24, 1937 to Charles Paul and Bertha Hoffman Hajovsky in El Campo. He graduated from Texas A&M University, class of 1960.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Gina Hajovsky; brother, Ted Hajovsky Sr; sister, Jennie Perry; sister, Elsie Jones; and son, Charles A. Hajovsky.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughter, Veronica Bass and husband Trent; son, Chris Hajovsky and wife Trish; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hajovsky; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Charles’ name to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
