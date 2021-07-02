Deric A.J. Tarver, age 35, passed into the arms of our Lord suddenly on June 28, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1986 to Debbie and Randy Tarver in Wharton. Deric was a lifelong resident of El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 2004. While in high school, he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Melissa Brown. They were wed on Aug. 15, 2009 and were blessed with two wonderful children, daughter, Baylee and son, Kade. He worked for Fesco, Ltd for 17 years as a pigging project manager.
Deric was a member of Cub Scouts Pack 196 and became a member of Eagle Scout Troop No. 1251 in 2004. His love for Garner State Park started at an early age and his first Tarver family vacation there was when he was one month old. Deric loved the beach and could be seen wearing swimming trunks and Dri-Fit fishing shirts on a regular basis. He was well-known for always dancing, singing, reciting movie quotes and carrying around popcorn. Always the life of the party, he and his brothers put on a show at every wedding - dancing to “Jump On It” and anything Michael Jackson. His favorite song to sing to his family was “These Arms of Mine” by Otis Redding. Deric never met a stranger, and all would agree he was extremely helpful and fun-loving to everyone. His greatest accomplishment in life was his family – his world revolved around them. His family will always remember him as the best friend, husband, dad, son, brother and uncle.
Deric is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Baylee; son, Kade; parents, Randy and Debbie Tarver; brothers, Duby Tarver and wife Misty, Dustin Tarver and wife Brittany; parent-in-law’s, John and Donna Brown; brother-in-law, Jason Brown and wife Kristen; sister-in-law, Marissa; brother-in-law, Justin; nieces and nephews, Hayes, Mabry, Quinn, Beckham, Ridge, Annistyn, Weston, Kylee, Kason and Noah, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Verna Lee Tarver; paternal grandfather, A.L. Tarver; maternal grandmother, LaVerne Bellet; step-grandfather, Martin Bellet; maternal grandfather, John MacQuirk; paternal great-grandmother, Vera Doyle; aunt, Valerie Boyd; aunt and uncle, Glenda and Ed Hemphill and cousin, Jarred Farrar.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Duby Tarver, Dustin Tarver, Jason Brown, Tanner Siems, Bobbo Spring, Moose Arredondo, Justin Brown, Chad Bacak, Clint Bacak, Alex Espinosa, Eric Evanicky, Tim Evanicky and Kevin Perez. Honorary pallbearers are Deric’s Fesco Employee Brothers.
Memorial donations in memory of Deric Tarver may be made to the Deric Tarver Memorial Fund c/o First State Bank of Louise, P.O. Box 5/206, Louise, TX 77455, 979-543-2274.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.