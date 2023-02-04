Terry Michael Marek, 60, of San Marcos formerly of El Campo passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 1962 in El Campo to Robert and Lillian Kunz Marek.
Terry served his communities as a law enforcement officer for almost three decades. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Southwest Texas State. He was a loving son, brother, and father who showed us how to walk with honesty, integrity, and service. His shining light will be missed.
