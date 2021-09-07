Jose H. Terrazas, 89, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 5, 2021. He was born Aug. 27, 1932 in Durango, Mexico to Lorenzo and Maria Holguin Terrazas. Jose retired after 25 years from Pierce Ranch.
He is survived by his daughters, Graciela Canales of Richmond, Rosa Maria Martinez and husband Eduardo of Mexico, Esperanza Woods and husband Jimmie of Wharton, Elida Cisneros and husband Anthony of El Campo and Imelda Terrazas of El Campo; adopted daughters, Rosa Terrazas and Juana Terrazas, both of Mexico; sons, Arnoldo Terrazas and wife Esmeralda of Pierce, Armando Terrazas and wife Martha of Sealy, Jose Terrazas and wife Maitte of Katy, Oscar Terrazas and wife Griselda of Mexico and Lorenzo Terrazas and wife Aida of Temple; 35 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lorenzo Terrazas of El Campo and sisters, Sofia Hernandez and Patricia Chavez, both of Mexico.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esperanza Terrazas; adopted son, Josue Terrazas; great-grandson, Liam Figueroa and son-in-law, Elloyd Canales.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass follows at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Arnoldo R. Terrazas, Christian Terrazas, Guillermo Canales, Eduardo Martinez, J. Terrazas, Oscar Terrazas Jr., Noe Puentes Jr. and Lorenzo Terrazas Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Cisneros and Joshua Terrazas.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
