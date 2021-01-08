Margie Benford

Margie Ann Benford, 88, of El Campo, born Jan. 18, 1932, entered her eternal rest on Dec. 30, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. In her honor, visitation was held from 1 - 5 p.m. Friday Jan 8, 2021 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Home-going celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at New Faith Church in Wharton. She will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Social distancing and masks are required.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home.
