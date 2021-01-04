Hattie Drozd

Hattie Peter Drozd, of New Taiton, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born March 12, 1929 in Hillje to Dorothea and Leo Peter.
After graduating from El Campo High School, Hattie worked for Dr. John Halamicek. She and John F. Drozd Jr. married April 21, 1953. Over their 59 years of marriage, they had six children and were co-owners of Floral Gardens. Hattie balanced raising a busy family and managing the greenhouse operations in Taiton. She took on the managing role of Floral Gardens when her husband John was elected as Wharton County Commissioner. Later, the two of them operated the floral business together until their retirement.
Hattie was active with the KJZT, organizing a large junior group of Ceska Beseda dancers and singers who performed all over Texas, including the 1968 World’s Fair in San Antonio. She was dedicated to her affiliation with the Catholic Daughters and the Taiton Altar Society. In her retirement years, Hattie was a devoted member of the Czech Heritage Society where she and John were honored with the State Society’s Heritage Award for their contributions to Texas Czech Culture. She was honored again by the society individually for her contributions. Hattie’s passion for sharing the Czech heritage was passed on to her children and grandchildren, who frequently requested her lessons on making strudels, perniky, klobasniky and kolache.
Hattie is survived by her children, Karen Wright and husband Craig of Rosenberg, Lenice Blair and husband Peter of Southlake, John A. Drozd and wife Jeri of Midland, Carl Drozd and wife Elizabeth of Richmond and Janet Foltyn and husband Jason of Houston; grandchildren, Stephanie Williams and husband Kevin, Jennifer Scholes and husband Matthew, Lauren Wright, Wayne Blair, Kristen Guerrero, Hunter Drozd, Cora Drozd and Jared, Jonathon, and Jack Foltyn; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Logan Williams, Cadence, Ethan and Catherine Scholes and Aaron and Eli Guerrero.
Hattie was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, John Drozd; son, Wayne Drozd; sister, Alma Waligura and brothers, Victor and Leon Peter.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at Triska Funeral Home. Parish Rosary will precede the funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan.8 at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Peter Blair, Jason Foltyn, Matthew Scholes, Charles Waligura, Kevin Williams and Craig Wright.
Memorial donations may be made to the Texas Czech Heritage Cultural Center, 250 Fairgrounds Road, La Grange, Texas, 78945.
Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
