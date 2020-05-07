Santiago Saucedo Jr.

Santiago “Jimbo” Saucedo Jr. passed away May 3, 2020 at his residence in El Campo at the age of 77. He was born Sept. 12, 1942 in Wharton, to Catalina and Santiago Saucedo Sr. He was an active member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church and a member of Santo Nombre at St. Robert’s.
He is isurvived by his wife, Julia Saucedo; daughter, Belinda Saucedo Garcia; brothers, Leeroy Saucedo and Roy Saucedo; sisters, Mary Ortiz and Beatrice Cano; grandchildren, Heather Perez, Julian Garcia and Jimmy Garcia; great-grandchildren, Anthony Perez, Alexis Perez, Brianna Rangel, Rihanna Rangel and Kaylee Buzek and great-great-granddaughter, Faith Sedillo.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Ignacio, Jessie and Johnny Saucedo and sisters, Aurora Saucedo and Alejandra Palacios.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
